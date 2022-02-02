A 52-year-old equestrian coach for youth and adults was arrested in Los Angeles after San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a felony warrant for two counts of child molestation connected to a May 2019 incident.
During the investigation that launched in October, sheriff’s deputies learned that Michael Traurig was alleged to have molested a 13-year-old girl on the 3600 block of Sand Hill Road in unincorporated San Mateo County in 2019. He was also charged with the sexual assault of an adult in Los Angeles County. He was also mentioned in other sexual assault allegations that exceeded statute of limitations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 26 and he was booked with assistance of Los Angeles law enforcement and later transported to San Mateo County where he appeared in court Jan. 31. His bail was set at $1 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There is concern there may have been other victims. Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact Detective C. Barker at (650) 474-1243 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.
