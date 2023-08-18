In a first-in-the-nation move, Caltrain will pilot a Stadler battery equipped electric train that will operate on both electrified corridors and those without electrified lines, officials announced Thursday.
The California Transportation Commission voted Thursday to move forward with the purchase of the single battery-equipped electric multiple unit train using funds from an $80 million award from the California State Transportation Agency.
“We’re excited to be the first in the nation to pilot this bi-level hybrid electric and battery service to extend our zero-emission service beyond our electrified service areas,” Caltrain Board Chair Jeff Gee said in a press release. “With the BEMU we will not only create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly service, but also faster and more reliable travel times for riders.”
The BEMU will charge while running through electrified areas between San Francisco and San Jose, allowing it to run on battery power while traveling on non-electrified tracks between San Jose and Gilroy. The board previously approved the purchase of four electric multiple unit trains to replace aging diesel trains, which will allow the agency to operate over 90% of its service with electric trains, according to the release.
“California continues to lead the transition to a clean, electrified transportation system, this time with the nation’s first battery-electric multiple unit passenger rail train,” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said in the press release. “This efficient, state-of-the-art train — made possible by an award through our Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program — will lead to improved service for riders and cleaner air between San Francisco and Gilroy, as well as serve as a demonstration train for expanded battery-electric intercity rail service in the future.”
There are currently no battery-powered trains of its kind running in the nation, according to the release. If the pilot proves successful, the trains could both help the agency reach its emissions goals while improving services through Gilroy.
“Gilroy is onboard for a modern rail service, with all its comforts and amenities” Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said in the release. “I’m excited that in the future, we will have zero-emission trains running through South County. Although one in many necessary steps forward yet to come, today’s decision puts South Santa Clara County that much closer to joining in electrified train service of the greater Bay Area.”
