Two new biotech developments are planned for Millbrae near the train station, with a proposal submitted for a life-science campus at 201 and 231 Adrian Road as well as a biotech building across the street at 210 Adrian Road.
The larger proposal encompassing two addresses envisions four buildings totaling 580,000 square feet to contain laboratory, office and amenity space. The proposal for the west side of Adrian Road calls for a five-story, 260,000-square foot life-science building.
The developments would fall in line with the city’s plan for the area, which designates the train stations’ surroundings for future growth including millions of square feet of office and research and development space. The train station is the only one to include both BART and Caltrain connections, and is slated to be a stop on the California high-speed rail project aiming to link San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The parcels at 201 and 231 Adrian Road just south of Millbrae Avenue at the Burlingame border were sold to Alexandria Real Estate Equities last month for $21 million, according to the county Assessor’s Office. The property is currently home to newspaper World Journal, one of the largest Chinese language papers outside of Greater China. The property at 210 Adrian Road, currently a self-storage facility, was sold to Longfellow Real Estate Partners for $80 million this year.
The larger development, comprising 4.7 acres, calls for a parking structure, and the smaller site, 2.6 acres, calls for “below and above grade parking.”
The city envisions the area, once largely low-density industrial buildings, as a “vibrant daytime and evening activity district” supported by the multi-model transit hub.
Nearby developments include the Gateway at Millbrae Station, a sweeping mixed-use project currently under construction on 11 acres on the north side of Millbrae Avenue. When complete, four buildings will comprise a hotel, retail space and 400 units of housing.
A six-story apartment building proposed for 130 El Camino Real is also under review. The building is seeking required approval under state law mandating cities approve more housing. It would provide 30 units of housing and 20 parking places.
The two new biotech proposals are still subject to city approval. Public hearing dates to discuss the developments have yet to be announced.
