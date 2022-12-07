The transformation of the Red Roof Inn, at 777 Airport Blvd., into a 13-story, 194-foot-tall building that will provide more than 400,000 square feet of offices for research and development on Burlingame’s Bayfront was approved by the Planning Commission last month.
The building’s scalloped facade was designed to look like a sail catching the wind, Ben Tranel, an architect with M. Arthur Gensler & Associates Inc., said. It is supposed to be aesthetically pleasing but functional in that the facade will let light in while keeping the building cool, Tranel said previously.
The development is expected to generate more than $1 billion annually in economic activity, including 2,500 jobs and $19 million in one-time fees to the city, according to the developer.
“On behalf of the project team, I’d like to thank the Planning Commission and Burlingame staff and community for their close engagement in this effort to deliver this remarkable new building,” Brandon Wang, executive vice president of Lincoln Property Company said in a press release. “We are thrilled to work with our partners to bring this premier project to life and create new Class-A office space while creating even better shoreline experiences for the public.”
The commissioners were previously concerned the project’s building height of 212 feet would be too tall. Developers proposed scaling the project down to 194 feet during the Nov. 14 meeting, when it was approved.
Public benefits will include a revamped pedestrian path along Airport Boulevard, a public plaza, a ground floor cafe and over 1 acre of public park space, which is landscaped, equipped with lighting and bike racks, according to the press release.
And the building amenity space, which will be on the ground floor, is intended for its tenants to use for larger meetings.
But Planning Commission Chair Michael Gaul would still like to see the amenity space used for a public benefit.
“If you can make more public space it would be very helpful and beneficial to the city of Burlingame, to the hotel guests and even to the tenants of the building,” Gaul said.
Even so, the developers are focused on being environmentally responsible. One issue, sea-level rise, will be addressed by installing infrastructure to protect against it. Additionally, an all-electric building with rooftop solar, water conservation fixtures and terraces to improve access to natural light and fresh air will maintain an energy-efficient building with limited environmental impact. Sustainable mobility features include EV charging stations, ride-share dedicated parking, bike parking and a bike repair station. Lastly, the building design will incorporate bird-friendly patterned or textured glass that is visible to birds, which the developers aim to minimize the impacts on native and migratory birds, according to the staff report.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the project 7-0.
The 10-day appeal period closed, which clears the path for pre-development activities to begin, according to the release.
