Three candidates are competing to represent San Mateo in District 3, representing the Central, Sunnybrae, 19th Avenue Park and Bay Meadows neighborhoods.

The candidates are Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sarah Fields, Personnel Board Vice Chair Rob Newsom and Sergio Zygmunt, who are running to be the first District 3 councilmember following the city’s switch to district elections. Fields is a trained city planner and second-generation Californian. She is running to develop San Mateo into a welcoming place, fixing and modernizing infrastructure for all and reinvesting in the park system. Newsom grew up in San Mateo and is a 24-year-resident of the district and the Sunnybrae Neighborhood Association vice president. He is running to increase transparency and communication with citizens before huge changes are made to the city. Zygmunt is from New York and worked for the federal and local government there. He is running to improve public safety and make the city more affordable and accessible. The candidates were recently interviewed and spoke about city issues, including housing development, zoning, downtown, the budget, reach codes and bike infrastructure.

