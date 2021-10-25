Multiple Bay Area counties saw more than 10 inches of rainfall over the last 48 hours as an atmospheric river pelted the region over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall collection sites in Danville, Boulder Creek, Mt. Tamalpais and the unincorporated communities of Woodacre in Marin County and Venado and Glen Ellen in Sonoma County all measured double-digit rainfall totals over the weekend.
The NWS’ collection site at Mt. Tamalpais saw the most rainfall of anywhere in the greater Bay Area, with 16.55 inches as of roughly 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Much of the Bay Area also saw wind gusts on Saturday and Sunday as high as 92 mph in Alameda County and upwards of 60 and 70 mph in other parts of the region.
Nearly every county in the greater Bay Area saw seven inches or more of rainfall, according to NWS data. Saint Helena and southwest Yountville in Napa County both eclipsed nine inches as did Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
In the central Bay Area, rainfall reached between four and five inches in Oakland, Half Moon Bay, Hayward and at the San Francisco International Airport. In San Francisco proper, Sunday's 4.02 inches of rain alone accounted for the fourth wettest day in the city's history.
The sorely needed storm hit the region so hard that it has forced closures of some schools, roadways and freeways due to flooding; mudslides and other debris blocking roadways; and power outages affecting as many as roughly 147,000 PG&E customers late Sunday night.
