SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors.

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.

