With the death of Queen Elizabeth II reported by British authorities Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said a condolence book is being made available at City Hall for people who want to write messages in her memory.
Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, became queen in 1952 and was the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch. Her son Prince Charles is now King Charles III.
The condolence book will be in San Francisco’s fourth floor South Gallery on Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will be sent afterward to the British consulate general in San Francisco with the messages from well-wishers, according to the mayor’s office. No mementos, flowers or other gifts will be accepted.
“She was a marvelous lady and she definitely will be missed,” Breed said, speaking at a news conference Thursday afternoon about San Francisco’s Central Subway project.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, also attended the news conference in San Francisco Thursday and commented on the queen’s death.
“Not that we always agreed on everything in the U.K., but nonetheless, a great leader for many generations,” Pelosi said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected leaders from the Bay Area also released statements Thursday about the queen’s death.
“The longest-ruling monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II has had an extraordinary impact throughout her momentous life and work,” Newsom said. “As we reflect on her incomparable life and legacy, our hearts are with the King and the Queen Consort and the entire Royal Family during this time of great loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.