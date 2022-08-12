Ben Cleary was the only player from a San Mateo County baseball team selected to play in this year’s Area Code Games. But the incoming Serra senior accrued enough travel miles for an army.
Prior to reporting to University of San Diego Aug. 6 for the Area Code Games — the annual scouting showcase featuring the top high school prospects from around the nation — Cleary traveled first to Carlsbad to play in a travel tournament with his Alpha PWR summer team, then flew 1,500 miles across the country to tour the campus at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In returning to the West Coast to play in the Area Code Games held Aug. 6-11, he settled into a new role as a third baseman, a position he hasn’t played since his youth baseball days. As one of just two junior regulars with the Serra varsity squad last season, Cleary served as the Padres’ everyday shortstop.
“Played a lot of third base which was new for me,” Cleary said. “But it was fun. I like playing third. A lot of balls hit at you are hit really hard … so it’s really fun to do.”
Cleary, a native of Half Moon Bay, played it clean at the hot corner, making no errors while platooning through five games for the Oakland Athletics AC team. He enjoyed some highlight-reel plays, including a step-and-a-dive nab to his left that served as his spotlight moment of the weeklong showcase tourney.
At the plate, Cleary totaled just one hit in the tournament, but it was a good one — a line shot over the first baseman’s head. Cleary got thrown out at second base trying to stretch the single in to a double but swears up and down he beat the throw to second only to get cheesed by the call.
“They were not using replay,” Cleary said jokingly. “I could not put the headphones on to check the play.”
All-in-all, Cleary said he was happy with his performance. It’s a critical recruiting cycle for the high-profile infielder as he has thrown his hat back into the recruiting ring. Cleary decommitted from Santa Clara University at the outset of the summer and has yet to commit to another program.
“I thought I did well,” Cleary said. “It’s definitely a pitcher’s duel when you’re out there. … The majority of the Area Code Games is more about seeing the top arms in the country and trying to get better from that perspective.”
Cleary said the most electric arm he faced in the tournament was in Thursday’s tournament finale against the Cincinnati Reds AC squad, Scottsdale native Derek Schaefer, a University of Tennessee commit.
“He was probably 94-96 with his fastball and a lot of life to it,” Cleary said. “Then it was more of a curveball, a really sharp curveball that had some velo behind it, and he also had a changeup that he could work into the mix. Then he’s also like 6-3, 6-4, so he was straight over the top with the ball coming straight down to you.”
Cleary earned his spot in the Area Code Games by virtue of his June 13 tryout at Islands Field in Lathrop. On July 29, he was notified via direct messaging on Instagram he had made the team.
Once he arrived in San Diego, Cleary was wowed by the baseball wonderland the Area Code Games provides — complete with a bounty of free baseball gear, swanky hotel accommodations, and a primetime playing environment.
“It was like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Cleary said. “I can’t even put words to it. … I just remember walking into the stadium and just seeing 400, 500 scouts lined up in the bleachers. It was like the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Cleary was one of three players from the West Catholic Athletic League to earn a spot on the Oakland A’s AC roster, along with Jarren Advincula (Mitty) and Elias Duncan (St. Francis), the latter of whom resides in Redwood City.
“[Duncan] did well,” Cleary said. “He had a nice hit in the second to last game, a low line drive, and played a lot of second base.”
