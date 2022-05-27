SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t for lack of exit velocity that the hits didn’t fall for the Serra Padres.
No. 4-seed Serra (14-15) saw its season end Thursday evening with a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Mitty in the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals at Washington Park in Santa Clara. The Padres had their chances and put swings on the ball to try and take advantage of them, but the spectacular play of the Mitty defense won the day.
The Monarchs (20-10) were diving all over the field throughout the fast-paced game with the highlight-reel topper coming from center fielder Danny Scudero, who made a game-saving diving catch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
“Their positioning in the outfield, they were just positioned perfectly,” said Will Kinney, the Serra senior who hit the sinking liner that found the glove of Scudero. “We were just putting barrels on balls. We just had to keep going though.”
The Padres stranded seven runners in the game, including three in the sixth. Kinney’s heartbreaking at-bat was set up via a two-out rally, with Will Bowen drawing a walk, Tyler Peruzzaro singling, and Jake Downing getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kinney stepped to the plate and teed off on a fastball by Mitty starting pitcher Luka Pintar.
“I knew exactly when I hit it, [Scudero] was positioned perfectly,” Kinney said. “I wanted him to drop it and get down. It broke my heart when I saw him dive and catch that.”
Pintar was the beneficiary, as the sophomore left-hander bulled through the Serra lineup three times to earn the complete game, his first of the year. But the tempo at which he worked — that timed at 1 hour, 40 minutes — and the tenacity with which he attacked the strike zone, kept the defense on its toes, according to Mitty manager Brian Yocke.
“The defense did fantastic, they were engaged the entire time, but it helps when a pitcher is commanding the strike zone and pounding it and has good tempo,” Yocke said. “It’s a lot easier to stay engaged and intentful when a guy is working like that. It was simpatico. They were doing it together. It was great.”
The Mitty defense set the tone early as Serra senior Will Bowen came to the plate with one on and one out in the top of the first. The Padres put on the hit and run, and Bowen drilled a smash to deep right. But with the Serra baserunner, Ben Cleary, turning second and motoring toward third, Mitty right fielder Antonio Cabrera made a nice running catch sprinting straight back on the ball, then throwing to first for an easy inning-ending double play.
“As soon as he made contact, I thought it was over the head, easy double,” Serra senior Henry White said. “I thought it was going. But then I realized the wind blowing out to left center definitely cut that one down.”
Serra nearly returned the favor in the second inning, but a nice running play that wasn’t in center field put the Monarchs on the board.
With TJ Hays on second and two out, the No. 9 hitter Scudero powered a line shot into the left-center field gap. White in center field covered a lot of ground to track it down, but the ball hit the senior in the glove and popped out, allowing Hays to score to give Mitty a 1-0 lead.
“That was a ways,” Padres manager Chris Houle said of the distance White covered. “It was a fabulous effort. It’s one of those just tough plays. But he has been a rock out there all season long.”
White had turned in a defensive gem five days earlier in Saturday’s CCS opener against Mountain View. The senior sacrificed his body to dive into the concrete base of the right-center field wall at Frisella Stadium. Thursday’s attempt was in the opposite direction, toward the warning track in left-center.
“It just kept going and I just kept running under it,” White said. “And I made a diving catch last game, so I figured if I did it then I could do it again. So, I just reached out and unfortunately, the bottom of the palm … off the tip of the glove. I was pretty mad too.”
There was a bit of controversy as Mitty doubled its lead in the fourth. The Monarchs loaded the bases as Noah Pang led off with a single, Antonio Cabrera got hit by a pitch, and Scudero executed a picture-perfect bunt single. Alijah Ramos then came to the plate with two outs and got hit by a pitch in the hand. Serra argued the ball hit the bat, but after the umpires conferred, the hit batsman was upheld, and Ramos earned an RBI with Pang crossing the plate to make it 2-0.
Serra starting pitcher Sam Kretsch worked four innings, taking the loss in allowing two runs on four hits. Senior right-hander Garett Carlson kept the Padres close by working two scoreless frames in relief.
With the loss, Serra’s season ends with a sub-.500 record. Other than the COVID season of 2020 — when the Padres were 1-3 when the season was canceled — it is the first time Serra has finished below the .500 mark since 1974.
“This team has a lot of grit,” Kinney said. “Even though we didn’t have the best season, we still never gave up. Everyone showed up to practice and worked hard and made something out of nothing.”
