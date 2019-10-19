FRIDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo has rough start to tournament
The Knights lost their first- and second-round games at the North-South Challenge, hosted by Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo-Atherton.
The tournament features the top teams from Northern and Southern California.
The Knights opened the tournament with a 14-3 loss to Santa Margarita, which scored four goals in each of the last three quarters.
Noah Housenbold led the offense for Menlo, scoring twice. Ben Siminoff scored the other.
In the second round, Menlo fell to Laguna Beach, 9-8. The Knights led 7-6 going into the fourth period, by Laguna Beach rallied for three goals in the final quarter.
Connor Enright and Connor MacMitchell both netted hat tricks for the Knights. Jack King and Greg Hilderbrand rounded out the scoring.
Goaltender Zayd Mahmoud finished with 15 saves against Laguna Beach.
THURSDAY
Boys’ water polo
Carlmont 12, Half Moon Bay 11
Down 7-6 at halftime, the Scots outscored the Cougars 4-1 in the third to take control and ultimately win the PAL Bay Division match.
Oliver Crawford-Shelmadine led Carlmont with a match-high seven goals. Zach Nathan added a hat trick for the Scots.
Nico Simrock scored five times to lead HMB. Andy Vana posted three goals.
Girls’ water polo
Carlmont 13, Half Moon Bay 12, 2 OT
The Scots outscored the Cougars 4-3 in overtime to win the PAL Bay Division matchup.
HMB, however, came roaring back to force extra time. Down 7-3 at halftime, after getting outscored 5-3 in the second period, the Cougars turned the tables in the third quarter. They outscored the Scots 5-2 to close to 9-8 and then scored the lone fourth-quarter goal to force overtime.
But the Cougars could not slow the Scots in OT.
HMB goaltender had the game of her life, finishing with 27 saves. She added three assists as well. Lily Nelson led the offense for the Cougars, scoring six goals. Caroline Dodge and Rachael Jenar each netted a hat trick for HMB.
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, South City 0
The Mustangs cruised to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 win over the Warriors in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Luiza Silva had a match-high 12 kills to lead Capuchino. Bailey O’Mahony and Sofia Stemberga combined for 17 kills. Ellie Wang led the defense for the Mustangs, finishing with 14 digs, while setter Kylie Wilborn dished out 25 assists.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Mercy-Burlingame 0
The Gators topped the Crusaders in a WBAL Foothill Division match, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23.
Elena Radeff led SHP with 11 kills, six aces and a pair of blocks. Mele Langi added eight kills and four plocks, while Millie Muir had 42 assists and 13 digs.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Burlingame 3
The Scots maintained their grip on second place in the PAL Bay Division, holding off the third-place Panthers.
Carlmont (9-2 PAL Bay) took three of the four singles matches, with Nikhila Raman leading the way at No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
The Scots got their fourth point from the No. 1 doubles team of Simone Beilin and Naya Salah, who won 6-3, 6-3.
Vedika Bhaumik picked up Panthers’ win in singles, winning her No. 4 singles match 6-4, 6-4. The Burlingame (7-4) No. 3 doubles team of Olina Du and Rebekah Coleman needed 10 points to win a first-set tiebreaker, 10-8, before going on to win the second set 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.