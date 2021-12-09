TUESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Stuart Hall 58, Menlo School 52
Down 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Knights put together a late run but could not close as they fell to Stuart Hall in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament.
Daniel Solomon led Menlo (1-1) with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but that was offset by a 26-point performance from Stuart Hall’s Brandon Lum, who scored 15 in the fourth quarter to help hold off Menlo.
Lucas Vogel added 15 points for the Knights.
Menlo will face Aragon in a consolation game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Burlingame High School.
Hillsdale 57, Priory 48
Brady Carson nailed six 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 20 points to help lead the Knights over the Panthers in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club tournament.
Olama Abanda led Priory with 13 points and 9 rebounds.
Hillsdale will face Los Altos in a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Burlingame High School.
Burlingame 64, Aragon 58
The Panthers held off PAL South Division rival Dons in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club tournament.
Aragon led by eight at halftime, but could not hold off Burlingame in the second half.
Sean Richardson went for a game-high 25 points to lead Burlingame, which also got 16 from Lou Martineau. Will Uhrich had 5 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists.
Logan Wall and Lucas Yoo each scored 22 points to lead Aragon. Wall added 12 rebounds while Yoo hit six first-half 3s.
Burlingame will host on Stuart Hall in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Los Altos 63, Half Moon Bay 61
The Falcons overcame a 13-point deficit in the first half to hold off the Cougars at the end in opening round of the Burlingame Lions Club tournament.
Drew Dorwin scored a game-high 25 points to lead HMB. Jaeden Hutchins added 17 while Dio Lucido added 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Cougars.
Los Altos was led by Jake Skaggs, whoc finished with 18 pionts and 14 boards. Zachary Fagan added 11 for the Falcons.
Los Altos will play Hillsdale at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game at Burlingame High School.
HMB will play Priory at 3:30 p.m. in a consolation game.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 1, The Nueva School 0
Stela Pisaro’s unassisted goal in the 17th minute proved to be the only one the Dons needed to beat the Mavericks in a non-league match.
Playing against a defensive-minded Nueva team, Pisaro latched onto a poorly cleared ball and fired it home for the first-half strike for Aragon (3-0). Nueva falls to 1-1.
Menlo School 1, Los Gatos 0
Caroline Espinosa scored with less than five minutes to play to lift the Knights to a win over the Wildcats in a game played as part of the Firebird Classic tournament, hosted by Fremont High School in Sunnyvale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.