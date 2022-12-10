THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 2, the Nueva School 1
The Dons scored once in each half to down the Mavericks in a non-league game.
Nuria Lopez Adorno and Stela Pisaro each scored for Aragon (3-0), with Felicity Corti picking up an assist.
Nueva falls to 2-2-1.
South City 4, Jefferson 0
The Warriors scored three times in the first half to propel them to the non-league win over the Grizzlies.
Melanie Duenas, a junior, and sophomore Evey Sarron each notched a goal and an assist for South City (2-3). Freshmen Isela Vieyra and Mercy Grech rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, while Camila Arellano, a junior, added a pair of assists.
It was the season opener for Jefferson.
Menlo School 3, Urban-SF 2
Sasha Bernthal’s breakaway goal in the final 15 minutes proved to be the game winner as the Knights took down the Blues in a non-league match.
Menlo (4-1) opened the scoring in the 8th minute on a Colby Wilson strike. Urban tied the game just before halftime, but Menlo went ahead again on a Tabitha Corcoran free kick 12 minutes into the second half, but the Blues knotted the score again eight minutes later.
In other action …
Carlmont (2-2-1) shut out Sacred Heart Prep (1-3-1), 3-0.… San Mateo (2-1-1) and Notre Dame-SJ played to a scoreless draw in a Firebird Classic tournament match. … Menlo-Atherton (4-0) scored three goals in the first half and tacked on two more in the second to rout Notre Dame-Belmont (2-1), 5-0. … Sequoia (1-0-2) played Santa Clara to a scoreless draw.
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 50, St. Francis 45
The Gators used an 18-point fourth quarter to knock off the Lancers in a TKA Lady Knights Tournament game.
SHP (3-2) trailed 34-32 after three quarters.
Sophia Taylor led the Gators, finishing with a team-high 15 points, knocking down three 3-pointers in the process. Kate Baron added 12 points for the Gators.
St. Francis (2-2) was led by Maia Jimenez, who scored a game-high 21 points.
Jewish Community 32, Pacific Bay Christian 27
The Eagles led 25-23 going into the fourth quarter, but the Wolves outscored them 9-2 in the fourth to pull out the non-league win.
PBC (2-3) was led by freshman Avery Lin, who scored 12 points, hitting on three 3-pointers.
Design Tech 34, South City 29
The Warriors outscored the Dragons 14-3 in the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead, but D Tech returned the favor in the fourth, outscoring South City 13-5 to pull out the win.
D Tech (4-2) had three players score in doubles figures. The Dragons were led by sophomore Emi LaPedis, who scored 12 points. Jewel Wilson, a sophomore, and Margaux Knobel each added 11 points in the victory.
LaPedis also led the team in rebounding with 10, while also adding a pair of assists, four steals and a block.
South City drops to 2-2 with the loss.
Menlo-Atherton 38, Watsonville 27
Trailing 19-16 at halftime, the Bears held the Wildcatz scoreless for nearly seven minutes of the third quarter as they rallied to pull out the win at the Half Moon Bay PAL Challenge Tournament.
Fiona Steinmetz led M-A (3-2), finishing with 11 points. Helena Warner added 8 for the Bears.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (5-0) cruised to a 54-35 win over Washington-SF. … Miramonte beat Capuchino (0-1), 59-23. … Mills (4-1) ran past Scotts Valley, 53-27. … Aragon (3-3) led 24-16 at halftime on its way to a 55-30 win over Gunn. … Terra Nova (3-0) held off Oak Grove in the Jim Soden Tournament, hosted by the Tigers. …
Boys’ basketball
Jewish Community 63, Pacific Bay Christian 47
The Wolves led 36-16 at halftime and cruised to the non-league win over the Eagles.
PBC (3-3) got a huge game from Ethan Chau, who poured in 31 points, connecting on 5-of-12 shots from behind the 3-point line.
In other action …
Hillsdale (4-1) returned to the court two days after beating Burlingame at the buzzer. There was no repeat, however, as the Knights were beaten by Palo Alto 57-54 in the semifinals of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament. … Burlingame (5-1) rebounded from a buzzer-beating loss to Hillsdale Tuesday but routing Pioneer 67-38 in a loser’s bracket game of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament. … Half Moon Bay (0-3) fell to 0-2 in the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament, falling to Stuart Hall 61-52 in a loser’s bracket game. … Priory advanced to the championship game of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament with a 60-42 win over St. Francis-La Cañada. … Carlmont (3-1) buried Fairfield 70-41 in the Miramonte Invitational in Orinda. … Lowell dominated Mills (2-2), 60-21. … Galileo scored 22 points in the first quarter and 26 in the fourth to top Westmoor (4-2) in a non-league game. … Menlo School (2-3) was clipped by Christopher 51-50 in the semifinals of the Los Gatos Wildcats Shootout. … Woodside (1-6) was beaten by Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 69-21, in the Rose City Tournament.
Boys’ soccer
Non-league
Half Moon Bay (4-0-1) routed King’s Academy, scoring four first-half goals on its way to a 5-0 win. … Wilcox scored a goal in each half to beat Hillsdale (2-2-1), 2-1. … Santa Clara shut out Menlo-Atherton (1-2-1) 2-0.
