The first two rounds of the Peninsula Athletic League individual tournament went pretty much according to plan.
There was one upset, as Aragon’s Anna He knocked off No. 5 seed Robyn Matsumoto of Hillsdale, but otherwise, seven of the eight seeded players moved into Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
He won won her first-round match over Eva Urbanek of Woodside, 6-1, 6-1.
Facing Matsumoto in the second round, He cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
He will face Menlo-Atherton’s Emma Williams, the No. 4 seed. Williams had little trouble in her second-round match, winning 6-1, 6-1.
Top-seeded Ava Martin of Menlo-Atherton, who had a bye into the second round, won her first match of the tournament at love.
She’ll face No. 8 Ella Rafferty of Burlingame in the quarters. Rafferty dropped only two games in her second-round match.
Aragon Varsha Jawadi, the No. 3 seed, joined Martin in the bagel club. Jawadi will take on sixth-seeded Katie Hong, who also won her match at love.
The final quarterfinal pairing features No. 7 Chloe Khachadourian of Carlmont, a 6-0, 6-3 winner, against No. 2 Mila Mulready of Burlingame, who won her opening match 6-1, 6-0.
In the doubles tournament, all eight seeded teams advanced to the quarterfinals, with all winning in straight sets. The top seed of Victoria Gittoes and Nikhila Raman of Carlmont, teammates and No. 5 seed Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franasek, and the No. 2 seed of Tessa Ellingson and Lila Motamedi of M-A, all won their matches at love.
Quarterfinal and semifinals matches for both singles and doubles will be played at Burlingame High School Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. Championship and third-place matches will be played Friday at 2:30 p.m., also at Burlingame.
