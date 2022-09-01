Well, never in a million years did I think the San Francisco 49ers were going to bring back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team’s backup quarterback.
Since April of 2021, the Shanahan-led front office all but insisted last year was the last year of the Garoppolo Era. They had drafted his heir apparent in Trey Lance and anointed him as such heading into the 2022 season.
In his last interview with the media back in February, Jimmy G signed off with the now-famous, “See ya,” and everyone in the room thought that was the last we’d see of Garoppolo in the 49ers facility.
But sudden shoulder surgery cooled any kind of trade value, which was Option A. Over the last month or so, Option B has been on the table: an outright release of Garoppolo.
Looks like Option C was to restructure and resign him as a backup.
Much of the chatter since Monday has been what this all means for Lance. Does it mean the coaching staff doesn’t have complete faith in the North Dakota State signal caller? Or was it simply a way to have two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the same roster?
And of the course the question that will never be answered: How does this make Lance feel?
I, however, have a different set of questions.
1). Will this move embolden Shanahan to get more aggressive with his offense?
The argument throughout the Garoppolo Era was: are the 49ers running the ball so much because they’re effective doing it, or was it because Shanahan didn’t have faith in Garoppolo?
One of the main reasons Lance was drafted was because he was a better overall athlete than Garoppolo, one who would allow Shanahan to open up his playbook. Now that the 49ers have a starting quarterback waiting in the wings in Garoppolo, will the coaching staff take more chances offensively?
2). Does restructuring Garoppolo’s deal make him a more attractive trade target?
Most people agreed that no NFL team was willing to trade for Garoppolo and his $24 million contract. Knowing the 49ers’ backs were against the wall, most were willing to wait until the team was forced to release him.
But would an NFL team be interested in a ready-made starting quarterback for $6.5 million?
In an age when very few starting quarterbacks last an entire 17-game season, most teams are one hit away from seeing their season blown up with an injured starting quarterback. There is no other team in the league that has the luxury the 49ers have with two starting quarterbacks, which could lead to some anxious phone calls from NFL general managers later in the season.
3). What does this mean for 2023?
That is the million-dollar question. The simple answer is, Lance plays solid enough that he maintains the starting job throughout the season and the team makes the Super Bowl — OK, and wins the Super Bowl. Garoppolo becomes a free agent and finally moves on from the team.
The nightmare scenario is, Garoppolo gets way more playing time than anyone thinks and he plays a key role in the 49ers winning the Super Bowl.
The bottom line of all this is: while the question of Garoppolo’s team for 2022 has been answered, his return to the team only leads to more questions.
***
Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand James Outman, a 2014 Serra graduate, was named Minor League Baseball Player of the Week after a monster week that saw him hit for the cycle twice.
From Aug. 22-28, Outman was 12 for 21 with 10 extra-base hits. Last Friday, he went 5 for 5 while hitting for the cycle — the first in 11 years for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Tuesday night, Outman singled, doubled, tripled and homered again. All told, he was on base in all six of plate appearances, drawing a pair of walks as well.
Outman, who was drafted by the LA Dodgers in 2018, was promoted to Triple A Oklahoma City July 30 before getting called up the next day by the big club for four games. Before getting sent back to OKC Aug. 5, Outman, with three games in front of hometown fans at Oracle Park, batted .462 with an OPS of 1.409. He scored six runs, hitting a pair of doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
***
San Mateo native Devin Asiasi, a 2016 De La Salle-Concord graduate, was released by the New England Patriots and picked up off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals.
A third-round draft pick out of UCLA in the 2020 draft, Asiasi appeared in 10 games with the Patriots. He had two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in 2020. He appeared in just one game in 2021.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
