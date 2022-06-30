In many cases, the Daily Journal chooses athletes for postseason honors who not only competed at a high level during the regular season, but also had strong showings in the postseason.
But this is not the case for El Camino’s Yutaka Roberts, the Daily Journal’s Boys’ Track Athlete of the Year. Roberts, one of the best 400 and 800 runners in the state, was poised to turn his potential into a possible state title. Or at the very least, a podium spot at the State Meet.
But a late-season injury spoiled those plans. But the injury did not deter Roberts, who simply accepted the injury and did his best competing at CCS and state.
“It happened, so I just had to deal with it,” Roberts said. “I was a little (disappointed), but it’s the kind of things I take in stride.”
When it comes to strides, there aren’t many better than Roberts. He had the 12th-fastest time in California in the 400, finishing first in all seven 400s he ran this season, culminating with a personal record of 48.12 at the Peninsula Athletic League championships.
In his signature event, the 800, Roberts had the fifth-fastest time in the state and through the regular season, he finished first in 10 races. His worst finish, was fifth at the Arcadia Relays — one of the most prestigious events that attracts athletes from across the country. His high point was a personal record 1:51.04 at the CCS Top 8 meet in April.
Roberts was poised to finish the season with a flourish, until a leg injury hit at the PAL championships. After capturing the PAL 400 title, Roberts had about 30 minutes before the final 800 final.
But a new PAL rule that prohibits coaches on the infield may have inadvertently cost Roberts.
“That’s how they do it at CCS and state and they wanted to apply that at PALs,” said El Camino coach Cliff Lentz. “Instead of being out there hounding him (to warm up properly), he’s out there relaxing.
“There’s only 30 minutes between the 400 and 800. He really depleted himself (in the 400) and he just sat down too long. He did not warm up enough. He has no competition for 800 at league, so he felt like he didn’t have to warm up.”
Roberts was cruising to the PAL 800 title when he decided he would use a finishing kick to blow away the field.
“In the 800, he’s running smart. We tell him he doesn’t need to go hard,” Lentz said. “Unfortunately, he decides to sprint at the end.
“He said he heard a pop and we weren’t sure what that meant. … Pulls the hamstring. The pulled hamstring impacts the knee. That’s where the focus was. The pain was in the knee.”
They all knew something was seriously wrong when Roberts was unable to run his leg on the 4x400 relay, meaning three other El Camino athletes would not be going to CCS.
“I think he was in shock because he had never been injured before,” Lentz said. “I think he felt more devastated about letting down his teammates.”
For many, that would have been the end of the season. Not for Roberts. Working with Lentz, Roberts rehabbed and trained as best he could to prepare for the CCS trials. He gutted out a 1:56.93 to qualify seventh for the CCS final and in the CCS championships, Roberts somehow finished fourth with a 1:54.47 to qualify for the State Meet.
Unfortunately for Roberts, his season ended in the State Meet trials, where he finished 16th and missed the final.
“I would say I was pretty close (to 100% at state),” Roberts said. “I was doing pretty well the first lap, but then my knee started hurting.”
Despite a disappointing finish to his high school career, Roberts still has a lot to look forward to as he will run collegiately at the University of Portland and Lentz has no doubt Roberts will continue his upward trajectory.
“Physically, he’s built to run [the 800],” Lentz said. “And then mentally, he’s tough enough to endure the pain.”
