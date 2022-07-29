The U13 Bel-Mateo All-Stars are working their way through the loser’s bracket of the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Price, Utah.
Bel-Mateo is now two wins away from the championship series after beating Southern Utah #1 11-5 Thursday morning.
Bel-Mateo is currently 3-1 in the tournament and proving it is among the most potent teams in the bracket.
Through four games, Bel-Mateo is averaging nearly 11 runs per game and has outscored the opposition 47-8. Bel-Mateo has had games of six hits, five, 20 and six.
Bel-Mateo opened with a 10-0, mercy-rule win over Carbon Strykers-Utah. Jaden Minahan got the win, working four innings. Brody Finale had two hits, including a double in the win.
Bel-Mateo met its stiffest competition to date in Game 2, as it fell to Torrance-California 2-1 to move into the loser’s bracket. Riley Jackson had three hits for Bel-Mateo in the loss.
Bel-Mateo took out its frustrations on Northern Utah in the next round, pounding out 25 runs on 20 hits.
Tino Jackson went the distance in picking up the win, holding Northern Utah to just two hits.
Jackson paced the offensive onslaught for Bel-Mateo, driving in three runs on three hits. Minahan and George Campos also had three RBIs apiece. Curtis Lee, who had four hits, drove in a pair of runs, as did Nick Lafon, Clark Colucci, Alex Ryan and Finale.
Bel-Mateo kept swinging the hot bats Thursday, beating the Carbon Renegades-Utah 11-6. Jackson, Finale and Jesse Martinez each drove in a pair of runs for Bel-Mateo.
Bel-Mateo will face the winner of Torrance and Orcutt at 11 a.m. Friday. The winner would then come back later in the afternoon for to complete a doubleheader with a spot in the championship series on the line.
Westchester-California and Hawaii played in the winner’s bracket final Thursday night. The winner of that game will have to be beaten twice in the championship series to be denied the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.