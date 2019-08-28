Editor,
Cargill and their luxury home development partner DMB are saying they want to “reimagine Saltworks” by conducting new “community conversations” on potential development in the salt ponds in Redwood City. They used that same tactic 10 years ago and failed to rally support for their vision of 12,000 new homes in the San Francisco Bay. Local citizens, community and non-profit groups organized to soundly reject those plans for the salt ponds.
Today, there are even more reasons not to develop on Bay wetlands. In the face of climate change, I support Supervisor Pine, Redwood City Mayor Bain and 60 other elected officials and organizations who signed petitions to reject Cargill and DMB’s plans for new development on the salt ponds (“Cargill development opposition emerges” in the Aug. 21 edition of the Daily Journal). There are more than 6,000 signatures on Redwood City Neighbors United’s petition to oppose development on the salt ponds.
I appreciate East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier’s outspoken opposition to building on the salt ponds because her community, like mine in North Fair Oaks, can’t vote on this issue. The negative impacts of developing the salt ponds that concern Mayor Gauthier also ring true for other nearby communities like North Fair Oaks, Belle Haven, Atherton and Woodside.
The only conversation Cargill needs to conduct on how to “reimagine Saltworks” is how to transfer the salt ponds to local agencies, so the ponds can be restored as tidal wetlands, protected forever for future generations to enjoy.
Marsha Cohen
Redwood City
