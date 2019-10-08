Editor,
I’m simply adding the choir regarding the Cargill Estuary — return it to the Bay’s wild waters.
As a young resident (29 years) of Redwood City, I’m very confident that any efforts to develop this land will be met with strong opposition from the electorate.
Development should be concentrated in areas already stolen from nature.
The sixth mass extinction is upon us because of projects exactly like what Cargill would like to do to their estuary. If we don’t fight back for the wild, no one will. What kind of value do we place on the wild?
Jamie Jang
Redwood City
