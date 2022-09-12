Editor,
In 2020 and 2021, we had a thriving, walkable, bikeable downtown with twinkling strings of lights and many outdoor dining areas with enough protection from wind and rain to be comfortable in all seasons.
Editor,
In 2020 and 2021, we had a thriving, walkable, bikeable downtown with twinkling strings of lights and many outdoor dining areas with enough protection from wind and rain to be comfortable in all seasons.
Today, we are again a crowded, car-filled downtown with only a few islands of outdoor dining.
There are just two blocks of B Street devoted to pedestrians, and one of them, between First and Second avenues, is a wasteland, with no amenities other than a few sad tables and chairs, and the same ugly plastic barriers we’ve had since 2020. Only a handful of restaurants have built parklet dining spaces anywhere downtown.
San Mateo had an opportunity to become a pedestrian-friendly city of the future. For awhile, it was!
Now, sadly, it is back to the same old, same old. This is a clear lack of vision and leadership.
I miss the old, walkable San Mateo of last year. For now, I’m only dining at restaurants with outdoor options.
We should be able to make this work! If Redwood City can figure it out, I’m sure San Mateo can too.
Dylan Tweney
San Mateo
