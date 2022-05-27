Editor,
Charles Stone has demonstrated through his many years of elected and community service that he understands the priorities of San Mateo County and can deliver solutions that improve the lives of the people he serves. As two-time mayor and current Belmont councilmember, Charles has worked with his colleagues to deliver wildfire prevention, public safety and affordable housing programs that tackle some of our most pressing problems.
As a SamTrans director, he has championed the effort to expand public transit into underserved areas while also being a good fiscal manager during difficult times. Charles seems to be everywhere all the time, listening to what’s on people’s minds and trying to address their issues. That kind of accessible, thoughtful, results-driven leader is what we need as our District 2 supervisor. Please join me in voting for Charles Stone as San Mateo County District 2 supervisor.
Lisa Nash
San Mateo
