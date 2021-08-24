Editor,
Rather than worry about the contamination of 323 geese, we should instead focus on the thousands of residents of Foster City and the toxic run-off of fertilizers and pesticides from their lawns, gardens and driveways (“Foster City concerned about geese population” in the Aug. 23 edition of the Daily Journal).
Stephanie Marsico
Foster City
