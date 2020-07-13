Editor,
Thank you for your coverage of local issues! Your front page article about the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors’ vote to swap land with Redwood City (“Property swap for navigation center gets OK in Redwood City” July 8, 2020) alerted Redwood City residents to behind the scenes dealings by public officials.
It gave Redwood City residents five days notice of an impending vote by the Redwood City Council that might ratify this deal. The Daily Journal’s reporting appeared almost two days before Redwood City released its agenda for the City Council meeting, which revealed the city’s recommendation to approve the swap. This additional two days enabled residents to launch a petition opposing the swap and urging the city to observe the public visioning process for the Inner Harbor Plan started years ago.
Redwood City residents clearly desire a lovely Bayfront park on the 5-acre parcel, they have said this for years. Thanks to the Daily Journal, Redwood City residents got a head start on asserting their rights before the City Council. Local reporting is so important! This is just the latest example. Thank you Daily Journal!
Kaia Eakin
Redwood Cit
