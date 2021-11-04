Editor,
While the world watches the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Supreme Court quietly made an ominous decision that ultimately could frustrate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Several states and coal companies petitioned the court to weigh in on the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The court accepted those petitions and is likely to issue a decision this summer.
An adverse ruling could mean that the EPA might only be able to require the installation of piecemeal emissions-reducing technologies at power plants and bar the agency from implementing the broad, economywide regulations that are needed to avoid climate disaster. Indeed, entirely new legislation might be required to give the EPA more explicit authority to secure a livable future. Even if this threat to the agency’s authority is ultimately defeated, the better part of a year will be lost in court proceedings.
The court’s action heightens the importance of using nonregulatory tools which Congress can include in the reconciliation bill. One such tool is HR 2307: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. HR 2307 would charge fossil fuel companies a fee based on the carbon content of their products and return the collected revenue equally to legal residents through monthly dividend checks. HR 2307 would drastically reduce greenhouse gases economywide, while protecting low- and middle-income households from consumer price increases.
It currently is cosponsored by 86 Democrats, including Reps. Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo, Barbara Lee, Jared Huffman, Eric Swalwell, Mark DeSaulnier, Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
