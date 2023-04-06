Editor,

With nearly every local city’s housing element failing to pass muster with state authorities, I feel for the dedicated rank-and-file city staff who put in hours of work, only to see it come up short. The issue is that they have long been instructed by their leadership, elected officials, and the loudest voices in their communities to solve for the wrong variable. The urgent assignment is to maximize feasible opportunities to provide desperately needed housing, but the unspoken tradition has been to minimize deviations from the status quo.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Ms Tuzman - perhaps the various jurisdictions need to retrench and examine their mission statements. The 'the old curriculum' needs to be revitalized as most cities around here have lost their compass. What exactly are they they trying to accomplish? It seems most residents are against the unlimited growth, yet everywhere one looks, massive structures are rising out of the ground like mushrooms. Our leadership is simply not in congruence with their constituents.

Report Add Reply
mmautner
mmautner

Precisely!

Report Add Reply
Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Hi, Karen

Thanks for your LTE. It will be challenging to "maximize feasible opportunities to provide desperately needed housing" with so many city councils, up and down the peninsula, focusing on commercial development.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription