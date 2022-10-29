Mr. Grocott’s Oct. 25 column about signs was interesting but I am curious if this was his first road trip this century? The signs he referenced posted by (assumed) landowners and farmers on the I-5 corridor have been there for years. The only thing that changes is the governor’s name on the sign.
The greater question asked by my wife, Cydney, is why do these for-profit businesses insist on handouts when the Central Valley has a hot Mediterranean climate in the north and the southern parts of the region are dry and categorized as desert. And these businesses have effectively drained the aquifer of natural water while they insist on growing high-profit almond trees? (hmmm).
While I enjoy gardening and managing the San Bruno Community Garden, we focus our local efforts on water conservation and ban crops demanding high water (rice, taro, almond trees). We have driven the I-5 at least 40 times in the last 10 years with three of our four children living/studying in Los Angeles and so many times been shocked by the midday water spraying from sprinklers when temperatures exceed 90+ when drip systems running at dawn are a thousand times more efficient.
Mr Grocott suggested more dams as a solution, maybe, but how about right crops, right place, a basic concept of growing anything that any gardener or farmer should accept?
