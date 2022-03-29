Editor,
In his March 24 letter to the editor, Emil Picchi states that more housing will increase water use which is true, so he proposes banning all new housing. Unfortunately, he is only looking at half of the equation. He fails to recognize that the prime reason for all the new housing is because most Peninsula cities continue to approve millions of square feet of new office and R&D that bring in jobs requiring the new housing for employees.
Until he takes an equally strong stand against all new office/R&D, or recognizes the impact new office/R&D has on housing, he does not have a full understanding of the issue.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
