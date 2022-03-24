Editor,
This is with reference to the news article “More conservation needed” by Kathleen Ronayne, March 19-20, 2022.
This is an oxymoron. The citizens of the Bay Area have been conserving water to protect what we have and yet the cities continue to build more housing. We don’t have enough water for ourselves so we conserve by cutting back, don’t water yards, wash cars or flush toilets to save water for ourselves, yet the cities and counties continue to want and construct more housing.
I just cannot fit the pieces to this puzzle to conserve when they want more people to move into the area and use less water. Let’s face it, the cities and civic leaders are making money by selling us out. I say that there should be a moratorium against any additional housing constructed regardless if they say it is part of the transit area bull. This all just a ploy for the cities, contractors and developers to make money. Why conserve to make them rich?
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.