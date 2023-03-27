I must respond to the letter “More POTUS lip service” (3/21/23). Regarding the first alleged lie, that COVID wasn’t leaked from a lab: There has never been universal agreement that it was leaked from a lab, and the most recent findings indicate, once again, that it more likely came from animals (as most who have studied the matter have found).
Regarding the second alleged lie, that vaccines will prevent the patient from contracting and spreading the virus: No, the word was that vaccines would significantly decrease the chances of serious illness, hospitalization and death. And that has proven to be the case. Most of the lies about COVID were spread by Trump, who even admitted misleading the public about the threat. Regarding the third alleged lie, about forgiveness of student loans: That plan has been blocked by the courts, not dropped by the president, who is still attempting to reform student loan systems and aid borrowers. So we’re 0 for 3. Meanwhile, we somehow survived the previous administration, where the president was lying nearly every time his lips moved. I lost count after a non-partisan fact-checking organization said he’d reached the notable milestone of 10,000 lies.
