Editor,
I wonder how many times we have to be lied to before people stop believing everything Democrats tell you. First, it was that COVID wasn’t leaked from a lab. Then it was the vaccine will prevent the patient from contracting and spreading the virus. Then, it was the promise of $10,000-$20,000 of student loans to be paid off for free. Now, the latest of Biden’s promise is he won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Does anyone really believe that? Does anyone really think if taxes are increased for the wealthy business and property owners, they won’t raise the costs of goods and rent to cover their losses? As the lies continue to pile up and the consequences remain zero, why wouldn’t Dems continue to lie to our faces to get votes for the next round of elections?
