Hey Ed, it seems you forgot that almost 300,000 Americans have died, while the president you so admire lied about the severity of the virus, while steps could have been taken to slow the spread (“Thank Donald Trump” letter to the editor in the Dec. 9 edition of the Daily Journal). Those needless deaths are the true legacy of Trump, but I guess that’s not the message on Fox News.

Bob Gurian

Belmont

