As health care workers start receiving their COVID vaccinations this week, they can thank the scientists who developed the vaccines and President Donald Trump for his Warp Speed program to deliver over 300 million COVID vaccinations. Pfizer received $2 billion for at least 60 million doses and Moderna received $1.5 billion for at least 100 million doses plus $1 billion for prebuilding production facilities before a vaccine was proven. More vaccines are also on the way from AstraZenica and others. Warp Speed also engaged U.S. military logistics to organize and cooperate with private sector companies to speed the delivery of the vaccine.
Since 92% of all deaths occur in those over 55, vaccinating them would eliminate most deaths in the coming months. Our current population immunity from 15 million cases plus 160 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna plus only another 25 million doses would very likely give us the population immunity needed to kill off the disease in the next four months. While earlier vaccines will require two doses, the first shot does provide immunity.
Trump’s optimism that a vaccine would soon be developed and prior planning for manufacturing and delivery of the vaccine will be an enduring legacy of his presidency.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
