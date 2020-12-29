Editor,
There are people in this world that still believe in Trump and Ed Kahl is one of them. To believe that Trump’s action or should I say lack off action didn’t cause this virus to go wild is a dream.
There is no convincing Trumpers that the reason he lost the election was Trump himself. Everything the man did was for himself or the 1%. Did he do other things? Sure. However, he never believed in teamwork or what was good for the whole population. For the people was not in his vocabulary. It is time to forget the last four years, the next four will be decided by what is needed and wanted by the majority of the citizens of the United States including those who voted for Trump.
Merry Christmas world, I got what I wanted for Christmas and I hope everyone did too.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
