Editor,
Dan Walters’ guest perspective titled ‘California can’t isolate itself, try as it might’, in the Jan. 6 Daily Journal is one of the most short-sighted and uneducated opinions I have ever seen published in the Daily Journal.
It is typical of Walters’ right-leaning opinions, where his short-sightedness and lack of knowledge of what he is talking about, is clearly shown. Of all the new laws effective Jan. 1, 2011, that Walters claims “seek to impose California’s will on some aspect of the economy ...,” he complains about the so-called “bacon law,” which was approved by the voters in 2018. It requires that pig farmers have to increase the size of “pig pens.”
All the pig farmers have to do is simply remove the fencing/polls each side of the stall or pen to enlarge it, and that will comply with the California law. Any new structures built by the pig farmers to properly house the pigs could be financed by federal, state or local grants or interest-free loans. Any out-of-pocket expenses are a tax write-off in most states anyway. And, the most important fact to know is, when animals have more room to roam around in their pens, they develop more muscle and are less stressed out, producing more meat and less fat.
I wish these right-leaning opinion writers would do some research on what they are writing about before they write their opinions. This isn’t rocket science, oh wait, maybe it is, to Walters.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
Mr. Oberg – this seems like discrimination against folks who want their bacon to have more fat and less meat. But you hit the nail on the head – new structures must be built and there are out-of-pocket expenses. Ergo, your bacon is going to cost much more, even after supply issues have eased (who knows when thanks to bumbling Biden’s America Last policies). I wish these lefties would do some research on what they’re writing and take a class on economics before they write their opinions.
