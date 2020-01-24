Editor,
I highly recommend that right-leaning, so called ‘independent voter’ Steven Howard learn to use a dictionary before he calls someone an ‘elitist’ as he did, complaining about Jorge Aadahl in his letter ‘Elitist perspective’ in the Tuesday, Jan. 21, issue. Apparently, Howard thinks that anyone who respects and obeys the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law in our country is an elitist. The Webster’s Dictionary defines elitist as “a socially superior group,” “a powerful minority group” or “a power elite inside the government.” That is neither what Aadahl is, nor are the Democrats. Respecting and obeying the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law in our country is every citizen’s right and responsibility, including Trump and the Republicans.
Mr. Howard, Mr. Aadahl does not need to “take a step back” from anything he said. It is you, who needs to who needs to realize that our country was founded on the principles stated in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, not the current Trump and Republican disrespect and ”self-serving” attitudes toward our country’s laws and government laws and procedures. Lastly, Mr. Aadahl is not “part of the problem,” Trump supporters like you are. I encourage Mr. Aadahl to keep writing letters to the editor.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
