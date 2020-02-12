Editor,
Steven Howard continues to do his best imitation of President Donald Trump in his follow-up letter, “Party partisanship,” in the Feb. 3 edition of the Daily Journal. In his first letter titled, “Elitist perspective,” in the Jan. 20 edition, Howard started imitating Trump by name-calling a fellow letter writer that he doesn’t agree with. Howard’s imitation of Trump even included using the wrong word (elitist) to describe the other letter writer. I, therefore, helped Howard correct his grammar in my response (“Re: Elitist perspective” in the Jan. 24 edition of the Daily Journal).
Howard sent in another letter today (“Party partisanship”), again imitating Trump with Trump’s famous “two-step” by claiming, that although I said one thing, I meant another; however, I wrote in plain English and everyone else interpreted it the same way I did. Howard continues his imitation of Trump by trying to change the meaning of his words, but that’s not how the English language works. His imitation proceeded when he blamed both the Democratic and Republican parties for being wrong and used words such as arrogant, pompous and imperious to describe the fellow letter writer, the Democrats and, I assume, me.
Finally, Howard concludes his imitation of Trump by stating and believing that a person in America who respects and obeys the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution, with its separation of powers, three equal but separate branches of the federal government, and checks and balances is now someone who is arrogant, pompous or imperious. Aside from the fact that Mr. Howard really does need to get himself a Webster’s Dictionary, his last imitation of Trump where he refers to my previous letter as “party partisanship” begs the question, will he use it? Remember, I was just correcting his grammar.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
