Editor,
I want to thank Michael Oberg for helping to demonstrate my view that party loyalty has reached a level where there is no tolerance for the views of the other side (“Re: Elitist perspective” in the Jan. 24 edition of the Daily Journal).
As soon as he read my letter, “Elitist perspective” in the Jan. 23 edition of the Daily Journal, he jumped to the wrong conclusion that since I didn’t agree with Jorg Aadahl’s letter to the editor, “Democrats versus Trumpocrats” in the Jan. 16 edition of the Daily Journal, I must be a Trump supporter. I neither voted for Trump nor support his antics.
If Oberg read my letter, he would see I said that writers from both sides of the aisle are guilty. Both parties are flawed and both are trying to claim the higher constitutional ground regarding impeachment. He merely had to look at the letter following his by Lester Gee to see that not everyone agrees he is on the right side of constitutional issues (“Chernobyl and Democrats” in the Jan. 24 edition of the Daily Journal).
The main point of my letter was to point out the myopic view of letter writers from both camps who point to the other side as the cause for all that is wrong with our country, rather than demand a higher standard from their own party. I’m sorry that Oberg didn’t like my use of the word “elitist” so let’s go back to his Webster’s Dictionary and look at synonyms which include arrogant, pompous and imperious. I’ll let him pick.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
(1) comment
I am one of those letter writers who think that the Democrats are responsible for everything that is wrong it our country. I have no problem with saying that and I have no plans on changing my attitude. Trump 2020
