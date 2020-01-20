Editor,
As an independent voter, its frustrating to watch the letter writers who are firmly devout to a political party throw verbal darts at the opposing side without offering any constructive ideas as to how to move our country forward. In his latest anti-Trump rant, Jorg Aadahl gives us a prime example of these non-constructive harangues (“Democrats versus Trumpocrats” in the Jan. 16 edition of the Daily Journal).
He needs to take a step back and try to look at his letter objectively. If he did, he would realize just how elitist he sounds. He cannot understand how any intelligent person can think differently than himself. He would be better served by directing his voice toward his own party. He conveniently forgets that during the first two years of the Obama administration, the Democrats controlled the White House, the Senate and the House. Their ideas so poorly resonated with the public that they lost all three over the next six years. We have yet to see any current Democratic candidate or platform excite the electorate. They need to recognize how poorly they are performing if they are only given a 50-50 chance of defeating a president who is being impeached. Mr. Aadahl and our country would be better served if he would turn his attention to his own party and demand more. He remains part of the problem and not the solution until he does.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
