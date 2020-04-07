Editor,
On Friday night President Trump fired the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson.
Trump said: “As is the case with regards to other positions where I, as president, have the power of appointment … it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general.”
For those with open eyes and common sense, President Trump’s words are easily understood. For those that have trouble with common sense the following is a simple translation. If you are honest and tell the truth while on the job then you will be fired. If you are unqualified, and do only as I want, right or wrong, you will be hired. The more unqualified the higher the position in the administration. Additionally, if I can’t fire you I will throw you under the bus.
David Amaral
San Mateo
