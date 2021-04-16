Editor,
In Matt Grocott’s latest column, he compares how it might feel to stand in the ruins of an entire town destroyed by a catastrophe with how he is feeling since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the presidential election and took office. He asks if we, like him, feel overwhelmed. Yes, Matt, I do. I am overwhelmed with gratitude.
Craig Wiesner
Daly City
