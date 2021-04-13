Have you ever experienced a tragic event, like a destructive fire, hurricane or earthquake — and come upon a site where a home or a whole town once stood? If you have, then maybe you’ve also experienced that overwhelming feeling of not knowing what to do or where to begin to help. You just stand there, viewing the remains of what once was and feel paralyzed. It’s similar to what I feel as I begin to write this column. Where to start? Since the inauguration of Joe Biden, so much has happened to this country, it is difficult to choose one topic to address.
Living in some states, I suppose the impact of what is happening may be felt a little less than in California. We are, after all, the epicenter of the “progressive” movement. Even before the change of administrations in Washington, D.C., Californians were feeling the negative effects of a governor who is so badly managing the affairs of the state, he is facing a recall effort that gathered more than 2,060,000 signatures.
I am hoping the hard work of a lot of people plays out well and the California GOP puts forward a truly conservative candidate. It would be a shame to see some retread like John Cox be the candidate it pushes to the forefront. I am watching closely to see what unfolds. One person does look promising, however, they have not yet declared their candidacy. We shall see.
When I write that Gov. Newsom has mismanaged the affairs of the state, you might conclude I am only referring to the lockdown we’ve endured for more than a year. That is a concern for a lot of people, especially those who have been forced to live off of government assistance or deplete their savings to survive. It is not, however, the only issue. There are many others.
One is going to affect everyone as we enter into the dry months. Our reservoirs, in two years, are already as low as they were in 2015 following four years of drought. The reason is because of how much water the governor refuses to store. Instead, he allows it to flow straight to the ocean. His excuse for doing so is he is trying to save a fish — one that is on the verge of extinction and is not even native to California.
Even if water rationing and onerous conditions are placed by the governor upon businesses and homeowners, the state is estimated to lose 86,000 acres of vegetables; 130,000 acres of fruit-producing trees; 327,000 acres of nuts and 129,000 acres of wine and table grapes. If Gov. Newsom’s man-made drought is allowed to continue, it will be bad for farmers. It will also be bad for you when you go to the grocery store to buy food.
One of the things we were already feeling in California that has since been exasperated by the Biden administration is the high cost of gasoline. Occasionally, I would see posts by friends online showing what they paid for gas in some state other than California. Invariably, the price would be about a dollar less per gallon. Most telling was one from Arizona at a town close to the California border. The price was 87 cents less than the cheapest gas I could find at stations near my home.
Now Californians, like everyone else, are paying close to a dollar more per gallon because of the executive orders Joe Biden signed his first week in office. I watched as a Chevron station upped their price for a gallon of regular from $3.29 to $3.79 in late January. Then they upped it again to $3.99. In March, it increased to $4.09 and today when I drove past, it was $4.19.
As soon as gas prices jumped, I saw writers jump to cover for the policies of the current White House. They came up with all kinds of reasons why gas prices have increased, other than the two most obvious. There is no doubt, however, the Biden administration’s rush to shut down construction of the Keystone pipeline, and his decision to eliminate mining for oil on federal lands, has had a major effect on gasoline prices.
If you think only gas prices are rising, think again. Everything you see at the store arrives by truck. The increased cost to ship will cause the price of everything to go up. If you haven’t seen prices rise already, be prepared, they will soon.
Here we are at the end of the column and I haven’t even touched on half the items unraveled by the Biden-Harris administration since Donald J. Trump left the White House. How about you? Feeling overwhelmed yet?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
I think you meant exacerbated not exasperated. Once again I am exasperated by your lack of citations for your "facts." Feeling overwhelmed? The overwhelmed voted your sore loser out of office as a result of daily assaults on humanity, spirituality, and decency, all exacerbated by a cult of people willing to dispose of our democracy for the sake of one enormous golden ego. I'm only beginning to feel cleaner about being an American. We have so much to do to right this ship.
It is quite amusing Ms. Cornell bellyaches about Mr. Grocott not providing any citations for his “facts” and then Ms. Cornell goes on to spew her “facts” without any citations. It is even more telling that Ms. Cornell is unable to list any bumbling Biden accomplishments and instead chooses to attack our great President Trump and his followers. I think we can surmise who the sore loser is. Or maybe Ms. Cornell is auditioning for a spot at the fake news NYT or Amazon Post?
