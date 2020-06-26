Editor,
With all the rhubarb around monuments that were once revered and now are in disrepute, I decided to apply to the patent office for a new invention that might well ease the commotion and high cost of changed public attitudes. In the base of the new statues would be removable panels that would expose a strong set of wheels and a towing hitch. Thereby we could just tow it away and bring in a replacement quickly and at low cost. If one was found to now be representing backward ideology we might just turn it around to face the rear. If one has lost stature it could be swapped out for a miniature, cheaper right?
Even one of my favorites such as Albert Einstein who was quite a womanizer as well as a terrible dad to his kids might be subject to a “time out” in the barn occasionally.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
