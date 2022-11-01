I have written emails to the Belmont City Council regarding safety issues due to speeding mountain bikes racing down illegal trails and environmental damage that is taking place in Waterdog Canyon and the Open Space adjoining it. Only Warren Lieberman responded with respect and consideration about these concerns.
His opponent, Julia Mates, has ignored these reports by myself and other residents and has expressed that she does not believe them.
I am voting for Warren Lieberman who listens to his constituents, and is responsive to the residents of Belmont, not outside groups who are endangering the sustainability of this natural treasure we call Waterdog Canyon.
