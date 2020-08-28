Editor,
In his Aug. 25 letter “Speed limit for Highway 101,” Henry Riggs wrote “we would make the limit 15 mph. Most of us can run that fast.” The 4-minute mile was attempted by many elite runners until Roger Bannister achieved it in 1954. This is for a single mile. To continuously run at 15 mph is not possible for even the world’s best marathoners who barely reach 13 mph. It makes one wonder who Mr. Riggs includes in “us.”
Jacky Hood
Palo Alto
