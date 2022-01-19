Editor,
Congratulations to the fortunate homeowners of San Carlos for their City Council’s recent decision to introduce and adopt an emergency ordinance that would help preserve local control of their city’s development and provide some insulation and protection from Senate Bill 9, a Sacramento politicians power grab for local control (“San Carlos pumps the brakes on housing law” in the Jan. 14 edition of the Daily Journal).
Senate Bill 9 will destroy the look, feel and fabric of established single-family neighborhoods. It will not lower housing costs. I admire San Carlos councilmembers for their leadership and for defending their constituents and not knuckling under to outsider political pressures. Senate Bill 9 is simply bad public policy.
David Altscher
Belmont
