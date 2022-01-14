San Carlos officials adopted temporary development guidelines for construction on subdivisions in a stated effort to preserve local control after controversial state legislation permitting up to four developments on one lot took effect early this year.
“I do think this is a threat and it’s a threat to local governance. It’s another example of Sacramento knows best versus working with us as a partner,” Vice Mayor Adam Rak said during a meeting Monday. “By enacting this urgency ordinance it allows us to do our job locally and to put in an ordinance that better reflects what our community views and visions are.”
Effective Jan. 1, Senate Bill 9 requires jurisdictions to permit a single split of lots zoned single-family residential with up to two units per lot, leaving it up to the city to decide whether to permit accessory dwelling units on the lots. Up to four units, including two primary units, an ADU and a junior accessory dwelling unit, are permitted on an unsubdivided lot. Units built on SB 9 subdivisions are permitted by the state to be at least 800 square feet but cities have the discretion to permit additional footage.
Under the urgency, the city will limit two primary units on each subdivided lot, prohibiting ADUs or JADUs, and up to four units will be permitted on subdivided lots with ADUs and JADUs. A maximum of 800 square feet will be allowed per new SB 9 unit.
Of the city’s 8,100 single-family zoned parcels, about 6,400 would qualify for an SB 9 subdivision, said Senior Management Analyst Sajuti Haque, citing a study by the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley.
“It can really alter the long-standing character of single zoned neighborhoods throughout California including San Carlos by allowing the subdivision of single-family parcels,” Haque said. “Without an urgency ordinance, SB 9 projects could be developed in an unorderly fashion or may even lead to multiple interpretations of the state law both between applicants and staff.”
The urgency ordinance has a 45-day expiration period but staff intends on requesting an extension on Feb. 10, which could add an additional 10 months and 15 days to staff’s schedule. In that time, they plan on conducting public outreach and meeting with the Planning Commission and City Council to draft a more permanent policy.
Responding to some public criticism that the urgency ordinance is anti-housing, councilmembers restated their commitment to growing the city’s housing inventory with an emphasis on affordable housing. Councilmembers also cited concerns for potential unintentional consequences of the legislation which Councilmember John Dugan called “vague,” adding that action is necessary to clarify standards for all stakeholders.
“I do not consider this the first draft of the permanent ordinance,” Dugan said. “I think we have a lot of work to do. I think we have a lot of people to hear from and a lot of things to think through before we do craft what will be a permanent ordinance.”
