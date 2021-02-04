Editor,
California here we come. Yes we tend to be the cultural precursors for the rest of the country except for perhaps decriminalization of drugs and assisted suicide and a few other things. Anyhow, the shrinkage of the Republican Party in our state down to a nearly inconsequential percentage seems to be democracy at work. As the numbers of our open-minded and optimistic population expands so does the party that represents their values. Of course, the decline to state numbers or independents are also growing which indicates that the Democratic movement is not appealing enough to many additional folks. Either way, if we Democratic types at least gain some understanding of our fellow citizens and their difficulties and their resentments, we might start to see some openings for further gains. So results matter in our new administration. A return to a more rational discourse on the virus, the economy, justice here and abroad and foreign policy with real results may well boost the process.
What about our friends suffering under the Republican and right wing mindset? I’d call it the Fox News depression, or the One America paranoia, or the Newsmax resentment syndrome. The watchers and consumers of these sorts of media outlets tend to become morose and depressed as well as needing an outlet for their aggression. This dwelling on the negative is bad for their health and the sanity of the rest of us. I guess we need to show them a little love.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
