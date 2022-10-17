Angelina Cahalan is the best candidate for Millbrae City Council, District 2. Millbrae needs representatives with knowledge about community issues and experience solving complex problems by working across agencies. The San Mateo Daily Journal’s Sept. 30 endorsement compared the District 2 candidates across two dimensions: knowledge and experience, finding the former mayor and councilmember’s goes “deeper.”
The third essential dimension for candidates is passion for community service. Millbrae needs and deserves representatives who listen to, engage, advocate, and fight for the people. Especially those who are underserved, vulnerable, and need it most — like our youth and elderly. This is Angelina’s “why,” the reason she is running.
Millbrae’s diverse community will benefit from Angelina’s 20 years of experience as a non-profit director who has improved quality of life for thousands. Angelina will align community concerns with budget, funding, and policy decisions. Angelina will deliver the city’s pledge to “provide great services, foster economic growth, embrace cultural diversity in a safe environment.”
Angelina lives in the Airport Park neighborhood, east of El Camino. She has worked with neighbors, dealing with sewage on their yards after torrential, flood-causing downpours. She understands, and is committed to addressing environmental issues: flooding, air, ground, and noise pollution, lack of accessible healthy green spaces. Angelina effected change at Lomita Park Elementary, Millbrae’s only Title 1 school. We will all benefit from her leadership.
Millbrae deserves a council member like Angelina. Make history. Elect Millbrae’s first councilmember from the eastside of El Camino. Vote for Angelina.
