Editor,
When considering a candidate to replace termed-out Jerry Hill as California senator in District 13, I thought it important to determine the candidate’s views on three highly controversial pieces of legislation that have recently passed and are now laws. Those bills, all originating in the California assembly, are Assembly Bill 5, the legislation banning independent contractors in certain professions, Assembly Bill 1487, which creates new unelected, regional taxing authorities and Assembly Bill 1482, rent control legislated by Sacramento that bypassed California voters.
I sent letters to candidates Josh Becker, Sally Lieber, Shelly Masur and Michael Brownrigg to ask their views on these three bills. To date, only one of the four even returned a reply; Masur, Becker and Lieber never responded, even after I followed up with them. Only Brownrigg got back to me with written answers that specifically answered my questions and I appreciated that.
Though I vary slightly with his view on AB 5, I found him solid on local control of building decisions, rent control and regional taxation. If you live in District 13 and are upset with the state takeover of private property, creation of regional taxing authorities and the elimination of independent contractors in key industries, you need to vote for a candidate who will listen and respond to you.
Becker, Lieber and Masur are all supportive of state control over private property and regional authority for new taxes. Brownrigg seemed to be the only candidate even close to caring about local control and a responsibility to the voter.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
