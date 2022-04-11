Editor,
Joe Biden seems to have forgotten why he was elected president of the United States. Joe Biden was elected to restore American dignity and rebuild American opportunity; to lead America out of the depths of a vicious pandemic and four years of Trumpian tyranny; to provide help to struggling families now, and a healthy planet to the families of the future. So far, however, his failures far outweigh his accomplishments.
It can’t all be blamed on him. For the second year in a row, congressional Democrats appear unable to pass a reconciliation bill that turns their words into actions. Meanwhile, the former president walks free a year after his conspicuous betrayal of our country. To add insult to injury, we have to hear the House speaker warn us that “democracy itself” is on the ballot this November, as if voting for a party that cannot live up to its campaign promises or its oath to defend the Constitution is an ideal we should strive to protect.
More recently, Joe Biden’s FY23 budget proposal requests almost $200 billion more in defense spending than the last year of the Obama administration. In the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of military occupation (which neither party cares to take credit for), it is unconscionable that such a blatant dismissal of domestic priorities could be pursued in favor of a revived nuclear arms race.
Enough fighting for democracy around the world while it dies a slow death here at home. Democrats must deliver in the next seven months, or the rise of foreign dictators will be the least of our concerns.
Jeremy Sarnecky
San Bruno
